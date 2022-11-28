New sewer systems in Chennai under AMRUT 2.0

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) will implement seven new underground sewerage system projects in the city at a cost of more than Rs. 1,400 crore under AMRUT 2.0 (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0) as the State Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department issued an administrative nod.

As per a government order issued recently, a new underground sewerage system will be provided for the areas such as Vadaperumbakkam, Theeyambakkam, Puzhal, Mathur, Edayanchavadi, Sadayankuppam, Kadapakkam, Semmenchery, Annai Sathya Nagar, Sivanandha Colony, MKB Colony and Patavatamman Industrial Estate. Apart from new systems, left-out sewerage lines will be constructed in Madhavaram and strengthening of the existing sewerage system will be taken up in the Alandur zone. Also, the enlargement of the sewer collection system will be taken up in the Thousand Lights constituency.

Of the approved Rs. 1,463.14 crore for the financial year 2022-2023, the central government will provide a share of Rs. 365.80 Crore. The State government will provide Rs. 438.93 crore while the remaining fund can be taken from concerned local bodies or external aids.

The government order is followed by approval given by the State high-level committee to carry out the works.

Also, the order reimbursed Rs. 1.75 crore to the water manager towards a campaign conducted on the maintenance of rainwater harvesting structures and a mass campaign to create awareness.