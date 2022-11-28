Govt hospitals are not negligent, says Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: After footballer Priya's medical negligence incident and subsequent death, several cases have surfaced and called as medical negligence at government hospitals in the city.

However, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday said that rumours are being spread about negligence and refuted all claims.

"False information is being spread about government hospitals in Tamil Nadu and I ask people not to believe it. At least 6 lakh people benefit daily through government hospitals and more than 70,000 persons receive inpatient treatment. There are at least 10,000 surgeries performed in the government sector," he said.

He urged the public to not spread or believe misinformation as government hospitals are doing their best to cater to the needs of the patients.

Talking about the NEET Exemption Bill, the Health Minister said that it has been sent from the President to the Home Ministry, Health Department and Education Department. "The Health Department and the Education Department were raising some questions to the State regarding the Bill. The government of Tamil Nadu has sent the answers to those questions and is waiting for the approval of the President," he said.

He was participating at a ceremony to distribute gold rings to 13 children born in the last two days, on account of DMK youth wing secretary Udayanidhi Stalin's birthday, he congratulated the parents of the new borns in the Saidapet constituency.

Responding to the queries on the revised testing guidelines for Covid, he said that the 2 per cent of passengers arriving at Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tiruchy airports in Tamil Nadu were tested till the last 2 days.

"All arrivals from abroad are being temperature monitored through fever testing camps. The World Health Organization has advised that these practices at airports should not continue. However, more than 30,000 people have been diagnosed with Covid in China in the last one week. The Government of Tamil Nadu will talk to the Union Health Ministry regarding imposing restrictions and testing passengers from China,” he said.