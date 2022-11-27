Udhayanidhi inaugurates permanent ramp on Marina for PwDs

CHENNAI: Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated permanent ramp for the differently abled at the Marina as part of the "Singara Chennai 2.0" project.

The 235-metre pathway has been built at the cost of Rs 1.14 crore, opposite Vivekananda House on Marina beach. Handrails are placed throughout the ramp to help the differently-abled and senior citizens.

This permanent footpath, which has been developed under the 'Singara Chennai 2.0' project, has been laid on the sand in front of the Vivekananda House.

Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the permanent ramp on Sunday. Ministers Sekar Babu, Ma Subramanian, KN Nehru, MP Dayanidhi Maran, and Mayor Priya also participated in this event.