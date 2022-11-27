Football fans can score a goal with this WC themed food and beverages
CHENNAI: While you and your friends are busy sitting at home and screaming at your TV watching the FIFA World Cup it can get slightly annoying deciding whose turn it is to refresh the snacks. Don’t let these squabbles get into your fun. Here’s a list of places in the city that has offers on food and drinks till the end of the world cup. Eat, drink and keep your football ‘spirits’ high.
365 A.S by Hyatt Regency, Teynampet:
This contemporary bar has Neymar welcoming you at the entrance and has tiny flags hung up as décor. There is a screen on which you can watch the match and an exclusive menu featuring some of their signature dishes this football season. The dishes are onion rings, stromboli, sloppy deo, fried mac and cheese, dino wings, fish ahoy, shrimp po’ boys, CFC, Italian job, pizza al Arabiya and lots
Sekhmet Club, Alwarpet:
This rustic bar in the city has a big screen and some classic food options. Their unique curation and presentation of food and beverages are what make them stand out from all the other eateries in the city. Some of their signature dishes are assorted crostini, paneer koliwada, chicken espetada, tequila grilled pesto chicken, lemon and zaatar chicken with hummus, baby lobster and some of their signature drinks are pink bull, semi finals, corner knock, rules of football and lots more.
Score by Holiday Inn, OMR:
This multi-cuisine sports bar is offering unlimited drinks for 90 minutes along with delicious food to binge on. Some of their specials are perfect game, sandshoe crusher, knock out, tex-mex jumbo fries, idli gun powder bites, Pollachi oorgai kuzhi paniyaram, Philadelphia minute steak, BBG pork chops, jerk spiced chicken and lots more. The unlimited liquid buffet is priced at Rs 1,799++.
Mount Road Social, Mount Road:
Mount Road Social has specially curated its menu which is inspired by countries who will be competing for the cup, with dishes like croque de Français, Spanish tiki-taka platter- served with French fries, hash browns, nachos and onion rings, England’s cluck in a blanket -chicken sausages wrapped in a fried puff-pastry served along with grain mustard and BBQ sauce. The menu also features Mexican hot wing-er where spicy wings are tossed in a chipotle sauce and Brazil’s sliding tackle where minute steak and mini sliders are served with Emmental cheese.
