Football fans can score a goal with this WC themed food and beverages

CHENNAI: While you and your friends are busy sitting at home and screaming at your TV watching the FIFA World Cup it can get slightly annoying deciding whose turn it is to refresh the snacks. Don’t let these squabbles get into your fun. Here’s a list of places in the city that has offers on food and drinks till the end of the world cup. Eat, drink and keep your football ‘spirits’ high.

365 A.S by Hyatt Regency, Teynampet: