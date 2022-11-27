CMDA approves Nandambakkam water body reclassification?

CHENNAI: After rejecting an application to reclassify a land near Adyar River in Nandambakkam for more than 2 years, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has again discussed to issue permission to convert the particular land into a residential use zone from water body zone.

According a source in CMDA, a discussion was conducted in recently held authority meeting. "An agenda was tabled in the meeting to reclassify the land and same was approved. This is despite technical committee appointed to study the application recommended to reject the reclassification," the source said.

During an authority meeting held a few months ago, the planning authority constituted a committee comprising of officials from CMDA, Water Resources Department, Revenue Department and Greater Chennai Corporation to study the proposal.

It may be noted that a private builder applied to reclassify the land in Nandambakkam, which is about 6 acres and located close to Adyar River, to construct residential and school buildings. The application was first filed before 2019 but the planning authority refused to reclassify the land. As per the second master plan, the land is demarcated as a water body.