Vegetable prices dip due to adequate supply at Koyambedu market

CHENNAI: As vegetable production increased in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states due to intense spells of rains over the past few weeks, the supply surged at the Koyambedu wholesale market on Saturday bringing down the wholesale vegetable price.

It led to a decrease in the prices, currently, all the vegetables are sold from Rs 10 – Rs 30 per kg. Compared to last year, the rates have reduced by 50 per cent during the northeast monsoon, traders said.

“During the northeast monsoon, the vegetable prices usually surge due to a shortage in supply from southern states. The price of the majority of vegetables ranged between Rs 30 and Rs 60 per kg. "At present, we are receiving 700 truckloads against its usual 500 vehicles of vegetables,” R Muthukumar, a semi-wholesale trader at Koyambedu market.

The city requires 5,000 tonnes – 6,000 tonnes of vegetables daily, and the market receives additional 1,500 tonnes. The traders witnessed a brisk sale as the prices decreased in the wholesale market. Also, the wastage had increased to one tonne daily. The unsold vegetables from the market are distributed to orphanages, old age homes, and mentally retarded homes in the city.

Currently, onions sold for Rs 14 – Rs 20 per kg, tomatoes Rs 15 per kg, potatoes Rs 20 per kg, beans Rs 12 per kg, watery vegetables such as chow chow, cucumber, and radish for Rs 10 per kg each, and ladies finger for Rs 15 per kg.

However, the vegetable prices at city retail shops increased by 10 – 20 per cent despite a dip in wholesale rates. A Ganesh, a vendor at Purasawalkam, said that after perishable commodity prices decreased, we experienced a brisk sale and there is no wastage in recent days.