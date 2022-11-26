2 arrested for sexually abusing 6-yr-old girl in Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: Police arrested two elderly men for sexually abusing a minor girl in Sriperumbudur on Saturday. Police said a six-year-old girl is staying with her grandparents in Sriperumbudur. Their neighbours Rajendran (65) and Devaraj (60) used to play with the girl every day and later for the past few weeks they started to sexually abuse the girl.

On Friday the girl was found crying and when inquired she narrated the incident to her grandmother. Later a complaint was filed in the Child line and then during inquiry, they found that the child was abused by both of them and Somangalam police on Saturday registered a case under the Pocso Act remanded both the accused to judicial custody and sent to prison.