Stalin to inaugurate permanent ramp at Marina Beach tomorrow

CHENNAI: To help physically challenged people reach the seashore, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate a permanent ramp in Chennai's Marina Beach on Sunday.
According to an official statement, the wooden permanent ramp in Chennai's Marina beach would be a big relief for physically challenged people who wish to enjoy the sea breeze and waves from near the shore.
The 235-meter pathway, which is 3.4 metre wide, is built at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore opposite Vivekananda House, Marina.
To help the physically challenged and senior citizens, handrails are also placed throughout the ramp.
A permanent ramp at Marina Beach has been a longstanding demand. The work to build the permanent ramp was started in June this year.
