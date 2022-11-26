Resolve to steer nation on Ambedkar’s path: CM Stalin
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday urged the people to resolve to steer the country on the path laid down by the architect of the Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar. In his Constitution Day message, Stalin tweeted, “Let us resolve on the Constitution Day to steer our country on the path desired by scholars, including Dr Ambedkar who drafted the Constitution, which holds high ideals like Equality, brotherhood and secularism.”
Earlier in the day, a consultation about Constitution protection of domestic workers was organised by the State Human Rights Commission in the city in view of the celebration of the commemoration of Constitution Day.
Chairperson of State Human Rights Commission Justice S Baskaran and M Appavu, Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, AKS Vijayan, Special Representative to the Government of Tamil Nadu at New Delhi, R Shanmuga Sundaram, Advocate General Government of Tamil Nadu and AS Kumari, Chairperson, State Commission for Women, Tamil Nadu took part in the consultation.
