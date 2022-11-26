‘Journalist’ uses photos with ministers to dupe job aspirants
CHENNAI: Central Crime Branch of the city police on Thursday arrested a man who claimed to be a social activist and a magazine publisher and swindled more than Rs 50 lakh from government job aspirants.
The arrested VN Jeyakanthan (41) worked out of an office on SSR Pankajam Cross Street in Saligramam where he claimed to run a magazine ‘Adhiradi Kural’.
Police investigations revealed that Jayakanthan duped several persons by promising them jobs in government departments like Aavin, Tangedco, Chennai corporation, municipal administration, and TN tourism among others.
Using his ‘credentials’ as a journalist, Jayakanthan had met several ministers under the pretext of interviewing them and had taken photographs with them.
He then showed these photographs to the aspirants, claiming he is in close contact with ministers and started usurping money from aspirants.
He took anywhere between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh from aspirants, both by cash and through bank transfer, a police officer said.
So far, police received 13 complaints against him. The job racket wing of CCB arrested him and during checks on his premises found several fake appointment orders.
He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.
The job racket wing of city police received more than 400 complaints this year, a majority of which involve aspirants losing money to frauds promising government jobs.
