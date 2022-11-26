In-principle approval given for ECR-OMR linkage via Buckingaham Canal
CHENNAI: The State Housing and Urban Development department has accorded an in-principle approval to Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to link East Coast Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road by constructing a rotary bridge across Buckingham Canal.
According to a GO, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Secretary of Highways and Minor Ports department in October to discuss the linkage of ECR and OMR.
The consultant suggested roads on the bunds of Buckingham Canal and a rotary bridge in the middle. However, the Water Resources Department raised an objection on the permissibility of roads on the bunds.
“The principal secretary to Government, Highways and Minor Ports expressed that providing road along the bunds will actually protect the canal and that it may be treated as an infrastructure and not a prohibited development on the bunds of the canal,” the GO said.
The WRD agreed that construction of roads along the bunds will be possible. A decision was taken to investigate the possibility of connecting all existing roads on both sides of the canal and provide two-lane links with rotary bridge intersections in 2-3 new locations.
The GO directed the CMDA to take up necessary studies to implement decisions taken in the meeting. An announcement for linking the two stretches was announced during the State budget session.
Meanwhile, two other GOs have been issued by the housing department to specify delineated areas for Thirumazhisai and Chengalpattu new towns. Thirumazhisai new town will have 17 villages. Chengalpattu new town will have 60 villages.
Residents can send their suggestions and objections to the Housing and Urban Development department within 2 months.
