Cyber Hackathon seeks to find solutions on CCTV footage analysis

CHENNAI: Chennai police have called for applications from public to participate in a ‘Cyber Hackathon’ on the topic of CCTV footage analysis. In an official statement, police said that registrations will be accepted from general public in teams of three. Police said that a price amount of Rs 1 lakh will be distributed among the top three teams.
Teams will be required to provide solution concepts for eight problems – pixelated footage, facial enhancement, night head light, perspective wrap, facial identification, automatic detection of number plate, automatic tracking of significant object and automatic traffic controller.
For instance, in the case of automatic tracking of significant object, teams will have to come up with a program which shall follow an object of interest (person or vehicle). The program should be able to identify an object, differentiate it based on distinct characteristics and match it with various things in a video.
First stage of the competition will be held online on December 2, with teams submitting solution concepts for any one of the eight problem statements in the form of PDF to chennaicyberhackathon@gmail.com and the top teams will be selected to proceed to the second round.
The second phase of the competition will require selected teams to visit Chennai Police Commissioner’s office to demonstrate their operational solution. Teams can register by sending an email to dcpcccgcp@gmail.com by providing details of team members, chosen problem statement and other details. The last date for registration is 6 pm on November 30.
