Udhay should become Minister: Min Periyasamy kin's post sparks row

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Cooperative Minister I Periyasamy daughter-in-law Mercy Senthilkumar's comments on DMK's Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin on her Facebook page created a stir among the party men.

Her post read, "Udhayanidhi Stalin will walk away with a smile whenever anyone makes comments on him. A very simple man with no show-off. Your wife is as simple as you are. Whenever we come to Chennai from Dindigul, we run to take pictures with you. He named our son Aadhavan."

"Aadhavan visited Chennai to see you insisting that the money he had collected during the Covid period should be given in your (Udhayanidhi) hands and in the hands of the leader."

"Not everyone has the power to attract everyone, from children to women. If you work hard for the party, you will get a bigger post than this post," she wrote.

"You have to become a minister of this country! It is our dream, ambition, and desire to become the Chief Minister in the future! All this will definitely happen one day! May the Almighty God bless you, your family, and your profession for your hard work! We are always proud that we are all your sisters," her post read further.

Her post has been shared by the party on their social media pages.

Recently, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan made controversial remarks on the cooperative sector while speaking at the 69th national Cooperatives Week in Madurai stating that Co-operative sector lacked transparency and that he was dissatisfied with its functioning. I Periyasamy explained in detail what schemes had been implemented in the sector, by which, the conflict erupted publicly. Most of the ministers supported I Periyasamy's comment.