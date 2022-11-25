Corpn temporarily seals 60 shops without trade licenses

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) temporarily sealed 60 shops in Mint Street on Friday, which were functioning without trade licenses. And at least 16 shops at a complex owned by the city Corporation near Nehru stadium were also closed for non-payment of rent for the past three years.

“The city shops should get a trade license from the Corporation. For those who do not have a license, we issued a notice, and they should get it within a week. The shop owners did not apply for it, so a second notice for 24 hours was also provided for them. As they failed to get the license within the given time, the shops are temporarily closed. If the owners get their trade license, the shops will be unsealed,” said a senior official with revenue department, GCC.