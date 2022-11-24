School management committee meeting scheduled on Nov 25

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has directed all government schools to conduct School Management Committee (SMC) meeting on November 25.

The monthly meeting with the presence of SMC members, comprising parents, will focus on various aspects concerning students and functioning of government schools.

As part of this, a circular from the education department has instructed SMC members to discuss ways to reduce dropout and functioning of Illam Thedi Kalvi (Education at your Doorstep) Scheme.

The meeting is scheduled between 3 pm and 4 pm on Friday. And, post the meeting, respective school principals have been directed to document the plans in the mobile application.

Further, in the meeting, SMC members have been told to contact students who have been absent for more than 15 days as they are potential drop outs. The circular stated, “Once finding the potential drop outs, the details of those students must be shared with Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers, who will ensure the students continue their education.”

The circular also urged to analyse the self-assessments done by students under the safety advisory committee. Additionally, the SMC has been told to monitor the arts and cultural programme starting Wednesday.

Speaking to DT Next on the functioning of SMC, K Tirupati, chief observer of SMC in Kallakurichi district said, “Firstly, as per protocol it is important for SMC members to form an agenda, a week before the scheduled meeting. This is not done in 80 per cent of government schools. Also, the SMC meetings seldom speak about the concerns picked for the month.”

Tirupati went on to say that parents involved in the meetings are very minimal. “Parents who take part in the meetings are barely involved and give suggestions. The principals, too, do not provide them the opportunity to share their opinions and concerns. Also, parents tend to believe all that is told by the principal. These aspects must be changed for effective functioning of SMC,”added Tirupati.