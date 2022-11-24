MTC bus catches fire on GST road, nobody injured
CHENNAI: Smoke from the MTC air-conditioned bus created panic among the passengers on the GST Road near Tambaram on Thursday.
The bus from Mylapore was heading towards Vandalur Zoo. Around 2.30 pm, when nearing the Tambaram Sanatorium junction, smoke emanated from the roof of the vehicle.
Soon, the driver stopped the vehicle and asked passengers to leave. Police said there were over 20 passengers inside the bus, and all were safe. In a few minutes, the bus started to catch fire and the rescue team from Tambaram doused the fire.
Police said due to a failure in the AC compressor, the bus caught fire. The Tambaram police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.
Officials from the MTC depot visited the spot and inspected the bus.
