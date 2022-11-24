Elevator plunges at GH as cable snaps, triggers panic
CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed at Chengalpattu Government Hospital for some time after the cable wires of the elevator got snapped and the lift got jammed on the first floor, trapping several people inside it on Thursday.
Thousands of in-patients and out-patients visit the Chengalpattu GH daily and many people, especially doctors and hospital staff, use the elevator. On Thursday at around 4.30 pm, 12 people including doctors, nurses and other hospital staff entered the elevator on the third floor to reach the ground floor.
“However, all of a sudden the cable wires snapped and the elevator plunged downwards with force. The terrified inmates screamed in fear and raised an alarm, but thankfully the lift came to a halt at the first floor after which everyone stepped out unhurt,” police said. Chengalpattu Town police arrived at the spot and conducted enquiries.
This is the fourth such incident of hospital elevator developing a glitch in the recent past.
