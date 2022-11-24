City

Animal welfare board issues notice to actor Vijay's Varisu crew?

The Animal Welfare Board on Thursday issued a notice to Varisu crew for using five elephants while shooting for the film without prior permission. The board has issued a notice to the production house to submit a detailed explanation within 7 days, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
CHENNAI: This came after Avadi city police registered two separate FIRs on complaints from a news channel and the film production crew for trespassing and using drones during a shooting in EVP film city near Poonamallee.

Helmed by Director Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the film is all set to hit theatres in Pongal clashing with Ajith's Thunivu. Apart from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film will also feature Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others.

Varisu: Police book FIRs against news channel, film production team

