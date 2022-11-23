Transport workers protest seeking revised DA hikes to retired staff

Speaking to reporters, State Transport Corporation Employees Federation general secretary K Arumuga Nainar said that out of the 20,000 buses operated by the transport corporation, 10,000 buses were running in the loss-making routes. “The government is not taking over the loss. Instead, they were taking the employee’s fund from the provident fund, gratuity and cooperative societies for the transport corporation operation. They have spent Rs 10,000 crore funds belonging to the workers,” he said.