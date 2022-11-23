Restore missing name boards in Mylapore
CHENNAI: It is a common site in the city to spot damaged name boards or posters stuck to them, with barely the names of the street visible. But, in an interesting case, a name board at Kesava Perumal East Street in Mylapore has been missing for at least a week.
The residents and commuters travelling in the route are amused and perplexed how this could have happened. They also urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to restore the board at the earliest.
Speaking to DT Next, CR Balaji, resident of Mylapore said, “I am gathering that the board has been missing for more than a week. However, I noticed it recently and have filed a complaint with a GCC official.”
Though Balaji is clueless as to how the board could have gone missing and if it’s the work of some anti-social elements, he expects GCC to restore the name board. “An Assistant Engineer (AE) responded to my complaint made a couple of days ago. Hope it’s restored soon,” added Balaji.
Meanwhile, R Kumudha, another resident of Mylapore shared the difficulty faced by delivery partners. “While I was recently directing a delivery partner on the route to my house, he informed me about the missing board. This is in fact difficult to such workers and someone who is new to the area,” said Kumudha.
Additionally, Kumudha urges the department to monitor all boards in the city so that it can be helpful for the public. “Damaged boards must be replaced and posters stuck on them must be removed by the department,” she added.
Department officials could not be reached despite multiple attempts for comments on this issue.
