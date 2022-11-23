Occupancy of Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat express 'promising'

CHENNAI: The public response for the recently inaugurated Vande Bharat express between Chennai and Mysuru has been encouraging.

In the first ten days of operations (From 12th to 22nd November), train no 20607 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express has registered good occupancy rates with 147% occupancy in Executive Class and 115% occupancy in AC Chair Car.

Similarly, train no 20608 Mysuru - Chennai Vande Bharat has also registered 125% and 97% occupancy rates, respectively, in executive class and AC chair car classes.

Occupancy is calculated based on the number of passengers travelled as a percentage of seating capacity (Number of passengers travelled/Seating capacity X100) as not all passengers travel end-to-end.

The number of passengers who travelled shorter distances between Chennai - Katpadi/Bengaluru exceeds seating capacity, a message shared in this regard by railway authorities said.

Chennai - Mysuru Vande Bharat (train no 20607) recorded the maximum occupancy since its inauguration 10 days ago on November 19 with executive class and AC chair car recording 175.96 and 182.91 per cent respectively.