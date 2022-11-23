IIT-M, Univ of Birmingham jt master’s degree
CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) and the University of Birmingham, UK are joining forces to launch joint master’s programmes that will see students studying in Birmingham and Chennai before receiving a single degree awarded by both universities.
It is proposed to launch the first joint postgraduate programme next year before developing further study programmes in subsequent years, a release from IIT Madras said. The partnership agreement was signed during the visit of Prof Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor & Principal of the University of Birmingham to IIT-Madras.
The agreement aims to explore study areas including data science, energy systems and biomedical engineering. It also agreed on a joint research fund to support academics and researchers as they explore potential research partnerships in data science, energy systems, and biomedical engineering.
“These innovative joint PG programmes will offer students the opportunity to pursue a world-class education at globally leading institutions in two countries, and to have their educational achievements recognised by both,” he added.
This is the first such education partnership at the Master’s level between any IIT and a UK Russell Group University. Students would benefit from academic flexibility to learn and work in current areas that would define the future of global engineering and technology.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android