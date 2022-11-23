Duo working in pvt firms ends life as parents oppose relationship

CHENNAI: Lovers working in different companies in city hanged themselves in Perungalathur after parents opposed their relationship, on Tuesday.

Police said Jayaraman (26) of Kamarajar Nagar in Perungalathur, working in a private firm in MEPZ in Tambaram sanatorium, was in a relationship with Yuvarani (24), a techie with an IT firm in Sholinganallur. Natives of Kancheepuram, the duo did schooling together and were in a relationship despite opposition from families as they belong to different communities, police said.