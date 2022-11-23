City
Duo working in pvt firms ends life as parents oppose relationship
Police said Jayaraman (26) of Kamarajar Nagar in Perungalathur, working in a private firm in MEPZ in Tambaram sanatorium, was in a relationship with Yuvarani (24), a techie with an IT firm in Sholinganallur.
CHENNAI: Lovers working in different companies in city hanged themselves in Perungalathur after parents opposed their relationship, on Tuesday.
Police said Jayaraman (26) of Kamarajar Nagar in Perungalathur, working in a private firm in MEPZ in Tambaram sanatorium, was in a relationship with Yuvarani (24), a techie with an IT firm in Sholinganallur. Natives of Kancheepuram, the duo did schooling together and were in a relationship despite opposition from families as they belong to different communities, police said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android