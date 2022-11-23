Drunk driving: Load man attacks cop in Chennai, arrested

CHENNAI: Thirumangalam police on Tuesday arrested a man who in an inebriated state allegedly assaulted a special sub-inspector (SSI) during vehicle check near Thirumangalam on Monday night.

SSI Thangaraj, attached to Thirumangalam traffic was on duty checking vehicles near 100-feet road 2nd avenue, Thirumangalam when he noticed a biker suffering a fall. When the policeman rushed to help him, he found that he was in an inebriated state. The policeman chided the man for driving drunk and when he tried to take the key from the bike, the man attacked the police SSI and fled.

Thirumangalam police registered a case and after enquiries arrested, Logesh Varman (29), who works as a load man at Koyambedu market. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.