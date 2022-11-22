Man found dead; electrocution suspected
CHENNAI: A Central government employee died allegedly due to electrocution while speaking on his mobile phone while it was plugged into an electrical socket at his residence in Avadi.
The deceased was identified as G Palpandi, a technical officer at CVRDE (Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment), Avadi. Palpandi lived with his wife and two children at an apartment complex in Gowripet near Avadi.
As the family had recently bought a house at JB Estate in Avadi, Palpandi used to visit the house often as renovation works are under way. He used to stay in the new house after overseeing the work.
On Monday evening, Palpandi’s elder brother, Gunasekaran, called up the family and informed them that Palpandi was lying unconscious in the new house. When the family reached there, Palpandi was lying on the ground near a window with the mobile phone by his body and the charger wire hanging through the window grill, according to the complaint filed by his son, Lokesh. Palpandi’s face had burn injuries. Avadi police secured the body and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further probe is on.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android