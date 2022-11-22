Man found dead; electrocution suspected

On Monday evening, Palpandi’s elder brother, Gunasekaran, called up the family and informed them that Palpandi was lying unconscious in the new house. When the family reached there, Palpandi was lying on the ground near a window with the mobile phone by his body and the charger wire hanging through the window grill, according to the complaint filed by his son, Lokesh. Palpandi’s face had burn injuries. Avadi police secured the body and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further probe is on.