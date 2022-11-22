Fix low-lying EB wires, demand Madipakkam residents
CHENNAI: Residents of Karthikeyapuram in Madipakkam complained that low-lying electric wires for over two months, posed a threat to the people in the area, especially during rains. They said despite several reminders, the concerned department has taken no action. People urge them to ensure that the wires are fixed before heavy rain hits the city.
“Before the monsoon commenced, we raised complaint to the electricity department regarding the overhead cable wires. It poses a serious threat to the safety of pedestrians and motorists and the risk is even more during rain and strong winds. We find it extremely unsafe to drive on this road, particularly during peak hours and at night due to poor lighting,” said S Sethuraman, a resident of Lake View Road, Karthikeyapuram.
The electric wires are hanging barely four to five feet above the ground level and can easily be touched by people, especially children, who the residents have been scared of sending out to play outdoors recently. There are palm and coconut trees nearby and there is a possibility of strong winds in the locality. The wires will be lowered further in the area if the adverse condition persist.
“It has been over 10 days since we raised a complaint to the EB officials, but none of the officials visited the spot or took action against the issue. We urge the department to resolve the issue before any mishap occurs in the locality specifically during the predicted rainy days ahead,” said K Lakshminarayanan, another resident of Madipakkam.
When contacted, an official at Tangedco ensured that the issue would be resolved at the earliest.
