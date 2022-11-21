PMK-led alliance will form government in 2026: Anbumani

CHENNAI: Chennai PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said that the PMK alliance will form a government in 2026.

Anbumani Ramadoss met GM of Southern Railway RN Singh and submitted a memorandum containing demands related to pending Railway projects in Tamil Nadu. Following the 30-minute meeting, Anbumani said that the alliance led by PMK will form the government in 2026.

Asked whether PMK will be part of the mega alliance announced by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for the 2024 Parliamentary election, Anbumani said that he did not speak anything about the alliance for 2024 Parliamentary election and said that the strategy of the party for 2024 election will be to strengthen the party for the 2026 Assembly election.

"We have not taken any decision yet on the 2024 Parliament election and our only concern will be to form the government in the 2026 State Assembly election. We will use the 2024 election to devise a strategy for the 2026 election,” he said.

He also said that while parties like DMK and AIADMK plan for only the next 5 years PMK will plan for the next 30 years.

He further said that the second airport for Chennai can be established near Kalpakkam and the State government should approach the Union government on the issue.