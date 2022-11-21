CRRT studies carbon footprint of Tholkappia Poonga

Meanwhile, CRRT, along with Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL), conducted a training session for officials of departments including the Chennai Corporation, Water Resources Department, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and others to sensitise them on climate change and carbon related market opportunities. The CRRT has appointed Centre for Environment Education and Development Private Limited (CEED) to study the wetland that spread across 358 acres including Adyar Creek and Estuary.