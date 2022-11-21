CRRT studies carbon footprint of Tholkappia Poonga
CHENNAI: As the concept of carbon credit in the State gaining popularity, the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) has initiated a study on carbon sequestration by Tholkappia Poonga wetlands in Adyar to know the contribution of the wetland in reducing global warming.
Meanwhile, CRRT, along with Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL), conducted a training session for officials of departments including the Chennai Corporation, Water Resources Department, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and others to sensitise them on climate change and carbon related market opportunities. The CRRT has appointed Centre for Environment Education and Development Private Limited (CEED) to study the wetland that spread across 358 acres including Adyar Creek and Estuary.
“The Tholkappiya Poonga was created in 2011. It’s pertinent to study the contribution of the Poonga in absorbing greenhouse gases and its carbon credit capacity. The State government will take a policy decision once the study completed,” a CRRT official said.
Carbon sequestration is the process of capturing, removing and storing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the earth’s atmosphere by trees, ocean and wetlands. Apart from reducing emissions, carbon sequestration is proposed as an effective way to reduce global warming as the Paris Agreement envisage to reduce the global temperature by 2 degree Celsius.
The Chennai Corporation has also started a study to monetise carbon credits by selling them. Carbon credit is calculated based on green efforts taken by a government or private entity to increase carbon sequestration.
Projects like Miyawaki urban forest, creation of parks, planting of trees and others that reduce the greenhouse gas in the atmosphere can generate carbon credit, which can be sold to developed nations and emission-extensive industries. They could use the credits to continue their operations.
