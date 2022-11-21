AAI appoints 2 addl ground handling agencies at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) appointed two additional ground handling agencies at the Chennai Airport.

The additional ground handling agencies at Chennai International Airport were selected through the call of global tender. Celibi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd. and Globe Ground India Pvt Ltd. are the two new GHAs, which are set to start their operations at the Chennai International Airport.

Both GHA’s have a strong base in India and are currently operating at all major airports in India like New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad etc, a press release said. These agencies will be providing ground handling services to various airlines operating at the Chennai International Airport along with the existing agency.

Both Celibi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd. and Globe Ground India Pvt. Ltd. are considered one of the best in the industry and are having vast experience in handling operations at major airports in the country. The operational efficiency and handling capacity at the airport are going to increase as airlines will be having the option to select from three different GHAs as against the existing single agency.

Further, the commencement of operations by these two agencies would generate abundant employment opportunities as they are expected to recruit around 4,000 manpower in phases at different levels. It is expected that these appointed agencies will commence their operations by the end of January next year.