‘Woof’ here it is: Paw-some cafés for you and your furry friend

CHENNAI: There might be moments when you find yourself wondering how cool would it be if you could bring your furry child along with you everywhere. While that is still a long shot, here are a couple of pet-friendly cafés in the city that will cater to you and your pet.
Atte: Glocal Café, Besant Nagar
This pet-friendly café is a cosy, quaint, and rustic eatery in Besant Nagar. The décor is complemented by a glass panel through which natural light flows in. However, what makes Atte top the list are their absolutely friendly and loveable dogs Whiskey, a bulldog and Madras, a husky. The dogs are very friendly and just come and sit on your lap to be pampered. The café is also known for its amazing shakes and snacks. Some of their best-sellers are salted caramel shake, brownie shake, cheese balls, and spicy chicken tenders. The café is slightly over-priced but makes up for it by having paw-some dogs.
Location: Besant Nagar Timings: 12 pm to 11 pm Must-try: Salted caramel shake and cheese balls
Twisty Tales, Anna Nagar
This restaurant is known for its hyperactive and friendly dogs. The new outlet in Anna Nagar has Instagram-worthy décor and delicious dishes. However, unlike the Nungambakkam branch, this eatery only has Shih Tzu dogs in the pet zone. Some of their best-sellers are vanilla shake, French fries, paneer tikka, schezwan noodles and lots more. It is advised that you don’t expect to enter a dog paradise, because you will be disappointed. These dogs will only come near you if you buy the dog treats sold by the restaurant. Otherwise, they are friendly and huggable.
Location: Anna Nagar Timings: 12 pm to 11 pm Must-try: Vanilla milkshake
Tryst Café, Neelankarai
This ethereal café in Neelankarai is a haven for pet parents. The café has both an indoor and outdoor seating area that serves some of the best continental food. Some of their best-sellers are Texas cheddar chicken burger, almond croissant, fudge brownies, all-day breakfast combos, chicken quiche and lots more. There is ample parking space and the food is slightly overpriced.
Location: Neelankarai
Timings: 9 am to 10 pm
Must-try: Texas cheddar chicken burger
Scooby’s Café, Nungambakkam
This outdoor café is perfect for your pet and you. The eatery has food options for your pet, while also serving yummy treats for you. The café is lawn-styled with ample fairy lights to light up the place and set the mood. The place is also perfect to celebrate your pet’s birthday with close friends and family. They also decorate and customise pet cakes. Some of their best-sellers are rose milk cake, Irish cappuccino, and red velvet cupcake. The food is very affordable and pocket-friendly.
Location: Nungambakkam Timings: 11 am to 8 pm Must-try: Rose milk cake
