Varisu heat: Actor Vijay meets his fans after 5 years

CHENNAI: After hearing the news that actor Vijay is planning to meet his fans, fans have flocked to Panaiyur, ECR.

It is reported that Vijay will meet his fans at his office in Panayur, Chennai after a gap of 5 years. Also, three district secretaries of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam will attend this meeting. Officials from not only TN but also Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry states will attend this meeting.

Actor Vijay is going to take a photo with the Vijay's Makkal Iyakkam executives and fans from the districts including Namakkal, Salem, Kanchipuram at the Vijay's Makkal Iyakkam office in Panaiyur, Chennai.

It has been reported on the Vijay's Makkal Iyakkam website that Vijay plans to meet his fans at least once a month hereafter.