Man arrested for sexual assault, murder of lover's daughter

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police on Saturday arrested a 36-year-old man for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a 18 year old girl, his lover's daughter at their residence in Poonamallee, a week ago.

The accused, Najibudeen alias Raju Mani Nair had escaped to Mumbai after murdering the girl and took off with her gold earrings, silver anklets and cash.

On November 12, Poonamallee police received a complaint from a woman stating that her daughter was murdered and she suspected the man she was living with to have committed the murder.

Police investigations revealed that the 37 year old woman had two teenage children from her first marriage --- an 18 year old daughter and a 17 year old son. The woman separated from her husband five years ago and was living in Poonamallee and was working in a leather factory nearby. The children were living with the woman's husband.

She was living with the accused Raju and for the last few months, the daughter had come to live with the mother. Police investigations revealed that the accused had attempted to misbehave with the woman's daughter two weeks ago after which she fought with him and asked him to leave the house.

On November 12 (Saturday), Raju had come home when the girl was alone and he sexually abused her and then strangulated her to death, police investigations revealed. The post mortem of the victim confirmed that she was sexually abused, police said.

Based on CCTV footage and other enquiries, police zeroed in on the suspect's location to Mumbai. A special team headed by Inspector Chidambara Murugesan secured the accused and recovered the valuables from him. Investigations revealed that he was involved in chain snatching cases in Mumbai.

He was produced before the magistrate and remanded in custody.