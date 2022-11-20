Engg student riding triples dies in road accident, friends survive

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old college student died, while two of his friends survived with injuries after their two-wheeler rammed onto the parapet wall off the flyover near Nelson Manickam Road - EVR Periyar Salai junction on early Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Allen Jerman of Madurai, who was pursuing engineering at a private college in Poonamallee. He was not wearing a helmet, a police officer said.

Allen and his classmates, Tarun Kumar (21) of Vellore and Praveen Kumar (21) of Virudachalam were staying in an apartment in Mogappair. On Sunday morning, the three of them rode in a bike and were travelling towards Kovalam when the accident happened, police said.

Around 3:30 am, when the bike was on the flyover, Allen who was riding the bike lost control and rammed onto the parapet wall. In the impact, all the occupants fell off the vehicle and suffered injuries. Passerby alerted ambulance and moved the students to a hospital nearby where Allen was declared as brought dead.

Tarun and Praveen survived with injuries and are being treated. Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) moved Allen’s body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post mortem. A case was registered and further investigations are on.