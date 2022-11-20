Drains will be ineffective if encroachments stay: Experts

CHENNAI: Even as intense rains are predicted for Chennai in the coming days, the inundation of certain city areas in the first two spells of the northeast monsoon despite the civic body undertaking large-scale construction of storm water drains leaves many questions unanswered. Experts, whom DT Next spoke to, state that while the rapid increase in urbanisation and encroachment of water bodies are the prime reasons for flooding the new drains may not help prevent inundation unless the illegal encroachments are evicted.