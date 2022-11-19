Officials inflate order, life-saving drugs worth Rs 27 crore wasted

HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of 2 doctors booked in footballer’s death

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail petitions of doctors A Paul Ramshankar and K Somasundar.

Both were booked by the Greater Chennai city police for causing the death of teenage footballer R Priya due to medical negligence.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira rejected their petitions on the grounds that the investigation was at an early stage. The doctors submitted that they must appear before the departmental inquiry committee to disclose their positions in this case.

Representing the doctors, advocate S Xavier Felix submitted that his clients have conducted several surgeries successfully. He added that after Priya’s surgery, they had performed two other surgeries successfully.

The petitioners also expressed their anxiety over their lack of personal safety. They assured their cooperation with the investigation and abide by the conditions of the court.

Rejecting their submissions, the judge observed that if they’re scared for their lives, it was better to surrender before the police, as the State would provide them security.

State Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohammed Jinnah objected to their bail petition submitting that there were lapses identified in Priya’s medical procedure and that the investigation was undergoing. “The fact whether the incident is a medical negligence or criminal act could be decided only after the investigation,” he submitted and requested the judge to adjourn the matter for two weeks.

Recording the submissions, the judge observed that it was a recent incident, and the investigation was still underway. Therefore, he could adjourn the matter for a couple of weeks if the petitioners were ready to surrender in the meantime. The court also expressed its concern stating that loss of her life after she was admitted for a ligament tear was a serious issue.

While adjourning the matter, the court ordered the police not to harass the doctors’ families. As the doctors’ lawyer pointed out that his clients were receiving threats, the judge also wanted the police to ensure their safety.

For the uninitiated, a college student and a football player, R Priya underwent a procedure for a ligament tear at Periyar Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital. Since she developed complications, Priya had to have the right leg amputated.

Later, she was shifted to RGGGH where she died on November 15 due to multiple organ failure.

Police had booked the doctors under Section 174 of the IPC – a case of unnatural death. However, after the Directorate of Medical Education’s report revealed that it was due to a medical lapse, the police altered the case under Section 304 A of IPC.