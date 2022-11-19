Increasing challenges to men's health with lifestyle & diet changes

CHENNAI: As the world celebrates men's day, healthcare experts say that several major health challenges and problems related to men's health have increased and they are related to lifestyle, diet and work.

Pre-pubertal males or young adolescent males have a higher tendency of allergy than women of corresponding ages.

Meanwhile, an unhealthy lifestyle is also responsible for the increased risk of non-communicable diseases and health issues.

As age increases, allergies and infections also become more prominent for women vis-a-vis men.

"Sexual organ related dysfunctions and skin infections etc. are found to be common in men connected to basic hygiene and health. We majorly come across the fact that mostly lifestyle related problems in men occur frequently due to factors like stress, excessive smoking, alcohol abuse, other substance abuse and the nature of work, " says Dr Anantha Krishnan, Infectious Disease expert from Prashanth Hospitals.

"Commonly we witness that, men are more prone to heart diseases and heart attacks like acute myocardial infractions, lung infections like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), cancers like lung cancer and prostate cancer. Dr Anantha added that alcohol ingested is more along with the duration being high leading to alcohol related diseases like liver failure and liver cancers, other substance related psycho-social problems more propensity to form addictions and occupational related diseases like etc. are more common in men than women, " he said.

Doctors say that spike in non-communicable diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle, lack of sleep, genetic factors and improper diet apart from work related stress etc. leads to higher mortality and lifestyle related complications in men.

Dr Jagadeesh, senior consultant, internal medicine at Apollo Hospitals said that men are seeing a rise in the incidence of COPD. COPD is a relentless disease, which will invariably progress, once it sets in. Unfortunately, there is no treatment available to stop the progression.

Moreover, the habit of smoking has led to increased incidence of premature thickening of arteries, especially among men.

Doctors say that regular health check-ups and consultations, cutting down on junk food and oily foods, snacks consumption, quitting smoking, drinking and substance abuse coupled with leading an active and healthy lifestyle with exercises like regular walking, jogging, gymming, swimming etc. in addition to good and timely sleep are crucial. Basic hygiene like regular changing of clothes and disinfecting closed spaces etc. needs to be kept as a major factor in mind.