Wrong distribution of question papers forces UNOM to cancel sem exam

CHENNAI: The distribution of wrong question papers to the students has forced the University of Madras to cancel the second-semester exam for the Tamil language, which was scheduled to be held on Friday.

The Under Graduate (UG) second-year students studying in various colleges, which were affiliated with the university, came to the exam hall to appear for the second-semester Tamil language exam.

Sources from Anna University said that students were shocked to see that the question paper, which was given to them, was meant for the third-semester Tamil exam. The issue was immediately taken with the authorities of the university and following which the institution was forced to postpone the exam without mentioning the date.

"The foundation Tamil examinations to be conducted today both forenoon and afternoon have been postponed. The revised date will be informed later", Elangovan Vellaichamy, Controller of Examination, University of Madras said in a notification.

Sources from the university further added that an inquiry will be conducted with regard to the distribution of the wrong question paper and action would be taken against those who were involved in the act.