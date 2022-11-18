City

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 181th day in Chennai

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol and diesel has been constant over the last 180 days at Rs.102.63 and Rs. 94.24, respectively.

For the 181th consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.

Henceforth, oil companies are regulating petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, keeping a check on fluctuation.

