NGT directs TNPCB to check water quality of Chennai's rivers

CHENNAI: With the parameter of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and total coliform exceeded in samples from Cooum as per a Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) report, the National Green Tribunal (Southern Bench) has directed the board to keep a check on the water quality of Cooum, Adyar Rivers and Buckingham Canal at different locations.

While hearing a suo motu case, the Tribunal directed the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) to expedite the work under progress and monitor the pollution being caused to the water bodies.

It has also directed the TNPCB to keep a check on the water quality of Cooum River, Adyar River and Buckingham canal at different locations and take steps to improve the water quality and monitor the discharge of untreated sewage into the rivers.

As per a report, the Board had collected samples for water mixed with sewage at various locations in Cooum River in October 2021 and the samples were analyzed.

Samples collected at 3 locations revealed that the parameter of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and total coliform exceeded in all the samples.

The state government, which has already given the financial sanction for the pre-monsoon preparedness works, is directed to monitor the free flow of water by checking the illegal dumping of garbage, debris and others, and remove and clean water hyacinths spread on the rivers which obstruct the free flow of water during the heavy rains, the NGT directed.

“As had been directed by this Tribunal earlier, it is recommended to install CCTV cameras in different places where the dumping happens frequently and identify the persons who are responsible for the same and take legal action against them. The Police Department is also directed to extend their cooperation in this regard by having regular patrolling and inspect these areas periodically, ” the order said.