GCC repaired 9,035 potholes in Chennai

CHENNAI: As several roads in the city were damaged due to the stormwater drain construction work and other departmental service works, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) repaired 9,035 potholes till November 17.

These works carried during the night hours to avoid disruption to pedestrians and traffic on bus routes and internal roads coming under the city corporation limit.

"Potholes have appeared on the roads as the roads were dug up by several departments including city corporation, metro water board, Tangedco, and the road obstructs pedestrians and traffic in the city. So, steps have been taken by the local body authorities to repair the potholes, " stated an official release.