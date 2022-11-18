GCC repaired 9,035 potholes in Chennai

CHENNAI: As several roads in the city were damaged due to the stormwater drain construction work and other departmental service works, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) repaired 9,035 potholes till November 17.
These works carried during the night hours to avoid disruption to pedestrians and traffic on bus routes and internal roads coming under the city corporation limit.
"Potholes have appeared on the roads as the roads were dug up by several departments including city corporation, metro water board, Tangedco, and the road obstructs pedestrians and traffic in the city. So, steps have been taken by the local body authorities to repair the potholes, " stated an official release.
The total number of potholes were calculated and surveyed by the assistant engineers in all 200 wards during the night hours.
Based on the survey, as many as 10,553 potholes on 2,646 roads covering an area of 1,07,165 square meters were identified. Till date, a total of 9,035 potholes covering across 79,305 sq meters were repaired.
Hot mix patch work was also done for 535 potholes, and cold mix work finished in 368 potholes, sources said.
Road repair work is carried out at full swing and the debris and worn out roads are also removed to ensure that the roads are not slippery, sources added.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android