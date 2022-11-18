Chennai, dists to receive heavy rain on Nov 21, 22

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said Chennai and other districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days from Monday onwards due to a slow-moving weather system over the Bay of Bengal.

The low pressure area over Bay of Bengal strengthened into a well-marked LPA on Saturday and it is likely to concentrate into a depression. The IMD further added that on November 21 and November 22, rainfall could be extremely heavy and possibilities are there for 20 cm rainfall in some districts.

The IMD also said that heavy rains are expected in Chennai, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Perambalur, and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu on November 21.