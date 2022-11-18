Bridge works: Traffic diversions near Kilpauk Garden annouced

CHENNAI: Chennai City police has announced traffic changes in Kilpauk Garden area to facilitate the construction of a bridge by Greater Chennai Corporation. To facilitate the movement of traffic in and around Kilpauk Garden 2nd Street, the traffic arrangements will come into operation from Saturday (Nov 19).

Accordingly, Kilpauk Garden 2nd Street will be closed for thoroughfare traffic and residents alone will be allowed.

Vehicles coming from New Avadi Road intending to travel towards Kilpauk Garden Road via Kilpauk Garden 2nd Street will have to proceed straight towards New Avadi Road at Aspiran Garden 1st Street junction to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Kilpauk Garden Road intending towards Aspiran Garden via Kilpauk Garden 2nd Street, will have to proceed straight on Kilpauk Garden Road at K.G Road & Taylors Road junction via New Avadi Road and Aspiran Garden 1st Street to reach their destination.