Anna University to probe Rs 77cr scam in AIADMK regime

CHENNAI: Anna University on Friday decided to conduct a probe into the alleged irregularities worth Rs 77 crore with regard to the Public Affairs Committee over certification for students. Referring to the report tabled in the State, the varsity said the university studied the CAG report on Thursday and after conducting a preliminary enquiry CLP leader Selvaperunthagai said it would not have happened without the knowledge of former Higher Education Minister KP Anbalalagan during the previous AIADMK regime.