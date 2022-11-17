City

Madras HC quashes ED case against DMK MP Jagathrakshakan

The charge against Jagathrakshakan was that he allegedly usurped the properties of Chrome Leather Factory in Chromepet.
Madras High Court; DMK MP Jagathrakshakan
Madras High Court; DMK MP JagathrakshakanFile
PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan.

The division bench of Justices P N Prakash and RMT Teekaa Raman quashed the proceedings registered by the ED in June 2020 on the basis of two First Information Reports (FIRs) of the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), while allowing a petition from the Arakkonam constituency MP.

The charge against Jagathrakshakan was that he allegedly usurped the properties of Chrome Leather Factory in Chromepet.

A single judge of the High Court had already in September this year quashed the two FIRs registered by the CB-CID and therefore the ED could not proceed with its case, the judges said. In this connection, they cited a recent ruling of the Apex Court on a similar issue. The ED could not be allowed to proceed further with the investigation which it had initiated solely on the basis of the predicate offence, the judges added.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Madras HC
CB-CID
Enforcement Directorate
DMK MP
Chromepet
Jagathrakshakan
ED case
DMK MP Jagathrakshakan
DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in