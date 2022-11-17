Cyclonic circulation: TN to receive moderate rains for next 48 hrs

CHENNAI: The coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours under the influence of a cyclonic circulation.

The regional meteorological centre (RMC) on Thursday stated that under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the south Andaman Sea & neighborhood a Low Pressure Area has formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining north Andaman Sea. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move west northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression over central parts of South Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

This circulation can bring light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorms & lightning in several places over Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu districts on Sunday.

The fishermen have been warned of the cyclonic winds while venturing in the sea as winds of 40 to 45 kmph and occasional gusts of 55 kmph are expected over the areas and the areas adjoining Southeast and Central Bay of Bengal.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy and light to moderate rain with thunderstorms & lightning is likely to occur in some areas. The city is likely to experience mist or haze during the late evenings and early morning hours. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 30 degree Celsius and 22 degree Celsius respectively.

On Wednesday, Virudhunagar received a highest of 12 cm of rainfall, followed by 9 cm of rainfall in Tenkasi, while Tirunelveli, Pudukkottai and Thoothukudi received 3 cm of rainfall.