The Chennai Traffic Police took action after a complaint was lodged through social media
The Chennai Traffic Police took action after a complaint was lodged through social media
City

Traffic violation: Rs 500 fine imposed on ADGP vehicle in Chennai

It has been reported that the ADGP vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction on a one-way road
Online Desk

CHENNAI: City Police have slapped a fine of Rs 500 on a senior police officer’s official vehicle for driving in the wrong lane.

A citizen took a photograph of the official vehicle with registration number TN 06 BG 1090 driving in the wrong lane and shared it on Twitter, wondering if the city police would act on one of their own.

The police responded to the citizen stating that a fine challan has been issued to the concerned vehicle.

Police sources said that the vehicle is assigned to the Additional Director General of Police, Railways.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
Chennai Police
Tamil Nadu Government
Traffic Violations
Chennai Traffic Police
Motor Vehicles Act
traffic rules
Greater Chennai Traffic police
The Greater Chennai Traffic Police
Chennai helmet rule
Helmet rule for pillion
Helmet rule in TN
Driving without helmet challan price
New traffic fines
New traffic rules
New traffic rules in Chennai
Traffic fines hiked
Chennai traffic fines
Chennai traffic violations
Revised fines
Traffic violators in Chennai
New helmet rule in TN
traffic fines in Chennai
New traffic fines in Chennai
new traffic fines in tamil nadu
revised traffic fines in chennai
New Traffic Penalties
Chennai Traffic Penalties

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in