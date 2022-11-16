Traffic violation: Rs 500 fine imposed on ADGP vehicle in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police have slapped a fine of Rs 500 on a senior police officer’s official vehicle for driving in the wrong lane.

A citizen took a photograph of the official vehicle with registration number TN 06 BG 1090 driving in the wrong lane and shared it on Twitter, wondering if the city police would act on one of their own.

The police responded to the citizen stating that a fine challan has been issued to the concerned vehicle.

Police sources said that the vehicle is assigned to the Additional Director General of Police, Railways.