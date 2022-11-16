Man asleep set on fire by drunk man in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old man on attempt to murder charges, who in an inebriated state, allegedly set his friend afire when he was asleep in a load van.

The arrested person was identified as Basheer Ahmed of BV colony, Vyasarpadi.

Police investigations revealed that Basheer works as a load man. On Monday night, he had gotten drunk with his friend, Rajesh (23) of Pulianthope.

After getting drunk, Rajesh was sleeping on the trailer of the load van. He was woken up by a burning sensation on him and realised that he was on fire.

Hearing his screams, other workers rushed to his rescue and put out the fire. Rajesh was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint, Pulianthope police registered a case and perused the CCTV footage. Police found Basheer setting Rajesh on fire after pouring fuel on his body.

On Tuesday, he was arrested, produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody. Preliminary investigations revealed that the two of them had an argument while drinking and Basheer, in an inebriated state tried to burn his friend alive.