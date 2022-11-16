Fire breaks out at Madras Medical College; no casualties

CHENNAI: A fire broke out inside the Madras Medical College and no casualties were reported on Wednesday.
The incident happened due to a short circuit that happened while workers were clearing bushes at the hostel premises.
The incident took place around 4:30 pm. On information, fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and tried to douse the fire.
More details to come.
