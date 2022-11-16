City

Chennai-Andaman air service hit due to runway maintenance

Flights are being operated from cities like Kolkata, Visakhapatnam and Chennai from Andaman, which is the best tourist destination.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: It has been informed that there will be no flights from Port Blair to any cities till Nov 18th due to runway maintenance work.

Port Blair Airport's Twitter page informed that flight services are suspended for 3 days due to runway maintenance work. Veera Savarkar Airport at Port Blair has only one runway.

Chennai-Andaman air service
Port Blair flights cancelled
runway maintenance work
Veera Savarkar Airport at Port Blair
Andaman flights cancelled

