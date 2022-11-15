Stalin inaugurates scheme to provide houses for construction workers

According to the scheme, 10,000 houses will be constructed every year for the members of the welfare board. In the first phase, houses for 104 families will be constructed at the cost of Rs 2.4 crore and the Chief Minister handed over the orders for five members. The announcement to construct houses for members of construction labourers was made in the Assembly in 2021-22. According to the announcement, the state will provide Rs 4 lakh for construction workers if they own land or will be provided a house in the already constructed Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements. Labour Minister CV Ganesan and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu were present during the inauguration.